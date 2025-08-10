Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small number of Crystal Palace fans disrupted a moment’s silence at Wembley on Sunday observed before kick-off at the Community Shield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva.

The brothers died on 3 July in a car accident in Zamora, Spain after a suspected tyre blowout. The tragedy occurred only 11 days after Jota, a 28-year-old father of three, had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

While the majority of Palace fans stood and respectfully observed the silence, a small group could be heard chanting “Eagles”. Other Palace supporters urged them to be quiet and Liverpool fans at the other end of the stadium booed, before the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of the tribute.

Liverpool are preparing to go into the new season without Jota, who had been an integral part of the squad. Their first game of the summer was an emotional win over Preston North End where fans chanted Jota’s name throughout. There was also a moving performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Claudia Rose Maguire, wife of former Preston player Sean Maguire, before kick-off.

At Wembley, Liverpool fans waved a banner displaying Jota holding the Premier League trophy with his shirt number, 20, which has since been retired by the club.

Ahead of the Community Shield, manager Arne Slot had told the FA website: “This summer has been a difficult for everybody connected with the club,” said Slot. “The passing of Diogo Jota had a big impact on all of us and is something that we are still coming to terms with. We cannot imagine the pain that Diogo’s family, his wife, children and friends are going through, and the club will continue to give them all the support they can going forward.

“Diogo’s passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community.

“I also want to mention the strength and the courage of my players here. They have found themselves in one of the toughest positions imaginable, but the way they have come together and the way they have conducted themselves, on and off the pitch, is a credit to them and to this football club. We really couldn’t have asked more of the boys, and I am extremely proud of them all.

“We will always carry Diogo with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go.”