Dominic Calvert-Lewin announces Everton exit after nine years with the club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced that he will be leaving Everton after nine years with the club.

The striker arrived at Goodison Park in August 2016 and confirmed in a post on Instagram that he has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to leave the club.

Last season saw Calvert-Lewin endure a difficult campaign, scoring three goals in 26 league appearances and missing over three months between January and May due to injury.

The forward made 239 Premier League appearances for the Toffees since his debut in December 2016 and he enjoyed a breakout year in the 2019-20 season with 15 goals in all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin continued to thrive the following season with 21 goals in all competitions, but injury issues have since posed problems and the 28-year-old is set to leave Everton with his contract due to expire at the end of June.

Calvert-Lewin said on Instagram: “To Everton Football Club and the Evertonians. After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career.

“This isn’t something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It’s the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with over the years and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

“Above all I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough, your unwavering support never faltered. Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I’ll carry with me forever.

“This choice to move on was not simply about me – it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it’s the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn’t lessen the bond I’ll always have with Everton.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

“My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club.

“Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton.”