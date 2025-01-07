Dominik Szoboszlai update as Arne Slot suggests Liverpool team news for Tottenham clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could return from illness to face Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals but manager Arne Slot said he is unlikely to start.

The Hungary captain was ruled out of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, having also missed the victory over West Ham United due to suspension.

"Yesterday he wasn’t in yet,” Slot said on Tuesday ahead of the first leg against Spurs. “If he’s in today, I would doubt if he’s available to start the game. But hopefully he’s in today. Yesterday he wasn’t."

Szoboszlai was influential in the 6-3 Premier League victory over Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham last month, as the two teams shared a feast of goals in an attacking contest that Slot described as his best away performances as Liverpool manager.

"Large parts of the away game two weeks ago we could show our identity,” Slot said. “But they in large parts showed how good they are. Scoring three goals against us is a big compliment."

Slot also suggested that he could rotate his line-up for the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"If you look at all the fixtures this season, there’s so many things going into a line-up,” Slot said. “It’s going to be a decision made about what is the best line-up for tomorrow.

"In my opinion the best line up might be ones who don’t start a lot... Maybe some of those players will play tomorrow. Maybe players who have played a lot will play."