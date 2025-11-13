Former Tottenham owner Joe Lewis to be pardoned by Donald Trump
Lewis was fined $5 million (£3.8 million) last year after he pleaded guilty to insider trading
Former Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis is expected to be given an official pardon by US President Donald Trump.
The White House is due to publish Lewis’s pardon later on Thursday.
The British Billionaire, who handed ownership of the club to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022, was fined $5 million (£3.8 million) last year after he pleaded guilty to insider trading.
The Lewis family have assumed full operational control of Tottenham following the departure of executive chairman Daniel Levy in September.
Lewis will not return to the club, and it will continue to be run by the next generation of the Lewis family.
Lewis said: “I am pleased all of this is now behind me, and I can enjoy retirement and watch as my family and extended family continue to build our businesses based on the quality and pursuit of excellence that has become our trademark.”
A source close to the Lewis family added: “Joe and the Lewis family are extremely grateful for this pardon and would like to thank President Trump for taking this action.
“Over his long business career, Joe has been a visionary, creating businesses across the world which multiple generations of his family are now taking forward.
“This is why there is so much more to the Joe Lewis story than this one event.”