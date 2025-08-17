Eberechi Eze starts for Crystal Palace against Chelsea despite links with Tottenham move
Eze has been strongly linked with a move worth in excess of £50m to Tottenham
Eberechi Eze will start Crystal Palace’s opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea despite strong links connecting the forward with a move to Tottenham.
The Independent understands that talks are progressing over a deal worth £55m plus add-ons for Eze to move to Spurs after a summer of speculation over the England international’s future.
Some difficulties in negotiations are thought to be likely to be overcome with Eze apparently keen on a move across London after suggestions of interest from Arsenal earlier in the window.
Oliver Glasner has opted to start Eze, though, at Stamford Bridge despite reports on Saturday suggesting he may exclude the 27-year-old from the squad.
It is a welcome boost to a Crystal Palace side that will hope to build on a strong season last time around that culminated in FA Cup triumph at Wembley. A European adventure awaits, though the London club have been demoted to the Conference League by Uefa over multi-club ownership rules.
It may be that the London derby on the opening weekend of the season proves Eze’s last in a Crystal Palace shirt. The forward helped the club to Community Shield victory over Liverpool last weekend.
Chelsea, meanwhile, hand Premier League debuts to summer signings Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens in their forward line, with Josh Acheampong given an opportunity alongside Trevoh Chalobah in defence after Levi Colwill’s injury.
Enzo Maresca’s side won the Club World Cup in July and will hope to make a push for the title in the Italian’s second season in charge.
