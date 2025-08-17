Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live: Eze set to start amid transfer links as hosts eye Premier League title charge
The opening weekend of the season continues with a London derby at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea kick off a Premier League campaign in which they may have aspirations of a title challenge as Crystal Palace make the short trip across London on the opening weekend.
Enzo Maresca and his squad enjoyed a successful start to the summer, winning an expanded Club World Cup and making a number of intriguing signings to bolster a team that tailed off a little in the Italian’s first year in charge. Can they sustain a title tilt this time around or will the extra rigours of their American campaign show? Certainly there is no shortage of forward talent at their manager’s disposal with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap both brought through the door.
It’s been a strange summer for Crystal Palace, meanwhile, with the unadulterated joy of FA Cup triumph followed by the strange feelings caused by their demotion out of the Europa League. A continental adventure may still be on the way but Oliver Glasner will first be focussed on a strong start domestically amid speculation that some of the key members of his squad could be seeking pastures new. Eberechi Eze is nearing a move to Tottenham, it seems, but may feature.
Chelsea eye Premier League title tilt
For Chelsea, this feels like a season in which a title tilt must be the aim. Their Club World Cup success and another summer of investment have raised the expectations for Enzo Maresca’s side, who started strongly but faded midway through last season to eventually finish fourth. The talent in the ranks is unquestioned, but finding consistency will be key.
Will disruption hurt Crystal Palace?
It would certainly be good to see Eberechi Eze out there for Crystal Palace, though the timing of the reports over a possible to Tottenham could hardly be worse. Oliver Glasner and his squad have already had to handle a fair bit of disruption this summer with the Europa League demotion and subsequent Cas hearing - but they were very good in the Community Shield last week and will hope to impress again.
Will Eberechi Eze feature?
Tottenham have made a strong move for Eberechi Eze in the last 24 hours, a deal worth in excess of £50m moving closer to being agreed. Will the Crystal Palace forward start today? He certainly doesn’t seem to have gone all Alexander Isak, though there are conflicting reports over his involvement.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live
A busy opening weekend of Premier League action continues with a London derby, Crystal Palace making the short trip across the city to Stamford Bridge to meet a Chelsea side harbouring title hopes after Club World Cup success.
Kick off is at 2pm BST.
