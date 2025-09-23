Eddie Howe laments Newcastle’s missing ‘X factor’ since Alexander Isak exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe has admitted that Newcastle are currently missing their ‘X factor’ as they adapt to life without Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international's British record £125m departure for Liverpool on deadline day ended a summer-long saga, but left Howe having to plug a huge gap in his front line, which he did with a club record £69m swoop for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa's £55m arrival from Brentford.

However, Woltemade's unfamiliarity with the Premier League and the knee injury which has prevented Wissa from making his debut to date mean the Magpies find themselves desperately trying to make up for lost time and rediscover their cutting edge.

"In an ideal world you have a full pre-season to iron out any issues you have,” Howe said. “You're forming your partnerships and team relationships so they're formed for the start of the season.

Eddie Howe says Newcastle are missing their ‘X factor’ ( PA Wire )

"We're in the position where we're going to have to do it as we play. I have no issue with doing that, I've done it before.

"The biggest thing is the foundation is solid. The team is playing with strength, it's just missing that X factor that I think will come."

Newcastle have won only one of their six games in all competitions to date this season and while four clean sheets in five league outings is testament to their defensive resilience, a return of just four goals highlights the issues they are currently facing.

Former Stuttgart frontman Woltemade scored on his debut in a 1-0 victory over Wolves on 13 September, but drew a blank in Sunday's tepid 0-0 draw at Bournemouth, when genuine chances were at a premium.

Howe has been quick to halt comparisons between Woltemade and his ex-talisman, insisting that it’s not fair to the Germany international.

"I don't think any comparison to Alex is favourable to any player,” he added. “I wouldn't do that in other positions. Every player is unique and Nick is certainly that.”

Howe’s side will be expected to shuffle the pack on Wednesday night as they launch their Carabao Cup defence, with the holders taking on League One outfit Bradford in the third round.

Additional reporting from PA