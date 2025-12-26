Egypt v South Africa live: Bafana Bafana face tricky test against Salah and co at Africa Cup of Nations
Two potential Afcon hopefuls meet in a key Group B encounter
Egypt and South Africa meet in a crunch clash at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as they battle for top spot in Group B.
The pair both opened their campaigns with narrow victories to make a solid start with the top two finishers in each group progressing to the round of 16. Egypt fought back from behind to beat Zimbabwe in their first outing, with Mohamed Salah providing a stoppage-time winner, while Lyle Foster’s goal 10 minutes from time ensured Bafana Bafana overcame Angola in Marrakesh.
The pair have a rich history in this competition, meeting in the final in 1998. They may yet have designs on similarly deep progress in this year’s Afcon, although topping the group could be key — the Ivory Coast or Cameroon could await the runner-up in the last-16.
Follow all of the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations clash with our live blog below:
South Africa insist they have no special plans for Mohamed Salah or Omar Marmoush
Coach Hugo Broos said South Africa do not fear Egypt's Premier League contingent, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, ahead of their Group B clash in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Manchester City forward Marmoush scored the equaliser against Zimbabwe, before a late strike from Liverpool's Salah secured a 2-1 win in their opening game in Morocco on Monday.
South Africa beat Angola by the same score in their Group B opener thanks to Lyle Foster's screamer.
South Africa's Belgian coach said he will not use a special approach to contain Salah or Marmoush.
"We are focused on no-one. The most important thing is the team," Bross, who led Cameroon to Afcon success in 2017, told a press conference on Thursday.
"We all know how good Salah is, we all know how good Marmoush is and we all know how good Trezeguet is and other players. They are such a good team. Why should we focus on one player? We have to be prepared to beat the team."
Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online
Need a reminder of all of the Afcon action so far and the group stage fixtures to come? Our guide has you covered:
How to watch every Africa Cup of Nations match
Lyle Foster earns South Africa win over Angola
South Africa made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-1 victory over Angola in Marrakesh.
Burnley's Lyle Foster sent a shot curling into the top corner from 22 yards in the 79th minute after Show had cancelled out Oswin Appollis' opener in the first half.
Both sides had had chances before Appollis worked space in the area in the 21st minute and tucked his shot inside the near post, but 14 minutes later Show, winning his 50th cap for Angola, reacted quickest to a whipped free-kick to slide in the equaliser.
South African celebrations were cut short six minutes after the break when substitute Tshepang Moremi found the bottom corner from the edge of the box only for a VAR review to show Foster had been offside in the build-up.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi then thundered a shot against the bar, while Khuliso Mudau's appeals for a penalty were turned down, but Foster had the final word.
Mohamed Salah scores late winner as Egypt come from behind to beat Zimbabwe in Afcon opener
Here’s how Mohamed Salah and Egypt got going at this tournament, with the Liverpool (for now) forward striking in stoppage time to provide victory against Zimbabwe.
Salah scores late winner as Egypt come from behind to beat Zimbabwe in Afcon opener
Egypt vs South Africa live
The Africa Cup of Nations rolls on with a crunch Group B clash between Egypt and South Africa. These two got off the mark with narrow victories in their opening outings and this could well prove a key fixture in the battle to top the group - can Bafana Bafana keep Mohamed Salah and co. at bay?
Kick off is at 3pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks