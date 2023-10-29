Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1698593043

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 29 October 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
A general view of Deutsche Bank Park
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698592999

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

29 October 2023 15:23
1698592964

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Aurélio Buta (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

29 October 2023 15:22
1698592907

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.

29 October 2023 15:21
1698592832

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaïni (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

29 October 2023 15:20
1698592715

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.

29 October 2023 15:18
1698592677

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.

29 October 2023 15:17
1698592601

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff with a headed pass.

29 October 2023 15:16
1698592548

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niclas Füllkrug.

29 October 2023 15:15
1698592492

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Attempt missed. Farès Chaïbi (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff with a cross.

29 October 2023 15:14
1698592279

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

29 October 2023 15:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in