Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Deutsche Bank Park
Follow live coverage as Eintracht Frankfurt face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Aurélio Buta (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaïni (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.
Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff with a headed pass.
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niclas Füllkrug.
Attempt missed. Farès Chaïbi (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
