Seville hosts the final of the Europa League as Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers eye continental silverware.

The German side won this competition, then known as the Uefa Cup, in 1980 and have not lost in this year’s European campaign, overcoming Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham on their way to the final after topping Group D.

Rangers, meanwhile, came through the play-off round of qualifying and struggled for consistency during the group stages, but have found their groove since stunning Borussia Dortmund in February.

James Tavernier is the competition’s top scorer, with all seven of the captain’s goals having come in the knockout stages.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final:

When and where is it?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 May at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final of the Europa League live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also provide a free live stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Martin Hinteregger suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham, and will miss the final, joining Diant Ramaj, Danny da Costa and Jesper Lindstrom on the absentee list. Evan Ndicka’s substitution during the weekend draw against Mainz is said to have been precautionary.

Ianis Hagi teased fans that he might be ready to return for Rangers in the final, though the Romanian was removed from the club’s Europa League registered squad earlier this year. Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander are unavailable to Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but Aaron Ramsey is in line to feature after missing both legs of the semi-final. Kemar Roofe has travelled to Spain and may return.

Predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Toure, Tuta, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Borre, Hauge

Rangers XI: McGregor; Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey; Tavernier, Jack, Kamara, Barišić; Wright, Aribo, Kent.

Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt win 7/5

Rangers win 28/13

Prediction

A nervy final ends level after 90 minutes, with an extra-time winner for Eintracht Frankfurt deciding the encounter. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Rangers (aet)