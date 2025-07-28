Ella Toone’s emotional tribute to late father moments after Euro 2025 final win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ella Toone paid tribute to her late father Nick moments after England won Euro 2025, in what was the midfielder’s first trophy since he passed away in September last year.

Toone was in tears after England’s shootout victory over Spain and looked towards the sky as she was hugged by Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood.

Toone later posted on Instagram that there happened to be a spare seat next to her mum during the final, adding: “If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is”.

open image in gallery Ella Toone celebrates with teammate Niamh Charles ( The FA via Getty Images )

The 25-year-old also uploaded a picture with Beth Mead, who lost her mother June to ovarian cancer 18 months ago, saying: “We did it for our angels in the sky”.

Toone and Mead have shared a special bond during the tournament by supporting each other through grief and posed with their Euro 2025 medals.

“My dad, I went up to see my family and my mum she said there was a spare seat next to her,” Toone later said.

“He was there and that was the sign I was looking for today. My family, my dad, everyone who has got me here today, they have been my support network from the very start.”

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Manchester United midfielder Toone is now a two-time European champion with England after starting the Euro 2025 final against Spain.

“The girls who have won twice, for the ones who’ve never won it before, I’m so happy for them,” captain Leah Williamson said. “What an honour to be in this time.

“I believe it but I’m struggling. Everything we say, try and live by, we do, and every single person who shows up every time. We stuck to the game plan.

“So many players that have done so much, they give everything, before we even get to the football bit.

“I feel I should be saying something monumental, but I just don’t have the words. I’m so proud, and I feel so lucky. Everyone turned up today, and that’s what happens. It’s staying home.”