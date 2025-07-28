Inside England’s Euro 2025 party - including celebrations with ‘coffee dog’ Reggie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s triumphant Euro 2025 winners celebrated into the night in Switzerland after defeating Spain on penalties to defend their European crown.

The Lionesses completed a remarkable tournament of comebacks by fighting from behind to beat the world champions, with Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton starring in the shootout.

Leah Williamson made history as captain by becoming the first player to lift two trophies with England, while the Lionesses are the first England team to ever defend a title.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang celebrate after England’s Euro 2025 triumph ( Getty Images )

There were emotional scenes at Basel’s St Jakob Park with Sarina Wiegman admitting she was looking forward to some “more dancing” during their trophy celebrations.

“I might have a drink but I will not be drinking as much as the players," Wiegman laughed.

After spending the previous night before the game in Basel, England returned to their luxury five-star Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich to continue their Euro 2025 party.

The triumphant players were joined by players and staff as well as friends and family who had watched the final from the stands in Basel.

The Lionesses wore special ‘Champions 25’ England shirts and each raised a glass upon returning to the Dolder Grand, where they received a hero’s welcome.

Star goalkeeper Hampton was seen carrying England’s “coffee dog” Reggie, a Cavapoo who England players have said has been part of their emotional support during the tournament.

Reggie, who belongs to the barista who travelled to Switzerland with the England team, was lifted up by the players as they danced and celebrated.

Wiegman and Williamson cut a special cake - while it was also a birthday to remember for forward Aggie Beever-Jones, who turned 22 on the day of the final.

It was an emotional night for midfielder Ella Toone, who paid tribute to her late father Nick after winning her first trophy since he passed away in September last year.

Toone was in tears after England’s shootout victory and was hugged by Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood after she had looked towards the sky.

open image in gallery Ella Toone was emotional as she dedicated England’s triumph to her late father ( The FA via Getty Images )

Toone later posted on Instagram that there happened to be a spare seat next to her mum during the final, adding: “If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is”.

The 25-year-old also posted a picture with Beth Mead, who lost her mother June to ovarian cancer 18 months ago, saying: “We did it for our angels in the sky”.

England players had celebrated with former teammate Jill Scott in Basel, with the Euro 2022 champion pitchside following her TV punditry duties.

Lucy Bronze, who revealed after the final that she played throughout Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia, had to be carried by goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse to keep up with the celebrations.

Back in Zurich, England’s party lasted until as late as 4am, with Toone paying tribute to former Lionesses Rachel Daly by signing “River Deep – Mountain High” on karaoke.

open image in gallery Reggie the dog has accompanied England throughout the Euros ( The FA via Getty Images )

open image in gallery England players lift the trophy on the pitch at St Jakob Park ( Getty Images )

England’s players will fly back to London on Monday and have been invited to a celebration reception with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street in the afternoon.

The Lionesses will then take part in a homecoming celebration in central London on Tuesday with a bus parade along The Mall, finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

There was still a sense of shock after England’s victory over Spain, which completed a remarkable tournament of comebacks.

England had been behind in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final and led for less than five minutes of game time during the knockout stages.

“I must admit that I always think this is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played,” Wiegman said.

open image in gallery Wiegman has now won three Euros in a row as head coach ( Getty Images )

“But every time we could come back, because quarter-final, semi-final, and now, in the final, we came from behind [to win].

“Of course, we have players that have talent and the togetherness of this team is really, really incredible. But also the belief that we can come back.

“The players say, ‘We can win by any means.’ We just never, ever give up.”

The Lionesses certainly deserved the chance to party.