Cardiff City tried to take out a £20m insurance policy on Emiliano Sala the day after he died in a plane crash, a court has heard.

Sala was flying from Nantes, France to the Welsh capital in January 2019 to join the then-Premier League club Cardiff, when his plane came down in the English Channel, killing both the 28-year-old footballer and the pilot, David Ibbotson.

Cardiff are now seeking £10m in damages from Miller Insurance LLP, claiming the firm failed to explain that it needed prior warning to add a new signing like Sala to the club’s coverage package.

But the lawyers representing Miller Insurance say Cardiff were fully aware that Sala was not covered, and that the club only contacted the broker about insuring Sala the morning after his flight went missing.

Alistair Schaff KC told the High Court the club emailed Miller Insurance seeking to take out £20m insurance coverage for the player.

Miller claims to have warned Cardiff that a new signing would not be covered until the insurance company had been notified.

The legal battle follows the imprisonment of flight organiser David Henderson for his role in the tragedy.

In August, in a separate dispute between the two clubs involved in the transfer, Cardiff and Nantes, the Welsh side were ordered to pay the first instalment of Sala’s transfer fee after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled the deal was complete before his death.

A Cas statement read: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by Cardiff City Football Club against Football Club de Nantes in relation to the decision issued by the bureau of the FIFA players’ status committee on September 25, 2019 (the challenged decision).

“The challenged decision, in which Cardiff City FC was ordered to pay six million euros to FC Nantes in connection with the transfer of the player Emiliano Sala between the clubs, is confirmed.”