Empoli vs Sassuolo LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Carlo Castellani – Computer Gross Arena
Follow live coverage as Empoli face Sassuolo in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Youssef Maleh (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal! Empoli 2, Sassuolo 2. Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Martin Erlic (Sassuolo).
Foul by Mattia Viti (Sassuolo).
Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin Erlic (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armand Laurienté with a headed pass.
Offside, Empoli. Matteo Cancellieri tries a through ball, but Francesco Caputo is caught offside.
Goal! Empoli 1, Sassuolo 2. Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) header from very close range.
