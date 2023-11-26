Jump to content

Liveupdated1701009183

Empoli vs Sassuolo LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Carlo Castellani – Computer Gross Arena

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Empoli face Sassuolo in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701009113

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Youssef Maleh (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 November 2023 14:31
1701009106

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 November 2023 14:31
1701009019

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Goal! Empoli 2, Sassuolo 2. Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box.

26 November 2023 14:30
1701008779

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Foul by Martin Erlic (Sassuolo).

26 November 2023 14:26
1701008753

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Foul by Mattia Viti (Sassuolo).

26 November 2023 14:25
1701008693

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 November 2023 14:24
1701008689

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Martin Erlic (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 November 2023 14:24
1701008645

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armand Laurienté with a headed pass.

26 November 2023 14:24
1701008607

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Offside, Empoli. Matteo Cancellieri tries a through ball, but Francesco Caputo is caught offside.

26 November 2023 14:23
1701008537

Empoli vs Sassuolo

Goal! Empoli 1, Sassuolo 2. Matheus Henrique (Sassuolo) header from very close range.

26 November 2023 14:22

