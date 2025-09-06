England vs Andorra live: World Cup preparations continue as Three Lions look for fourth qualifying win
The Three Lions are looking to extend their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying Group K
England face Andorra in their fourth match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, with the Three Lions looking to extend their lead at the top of Group K.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have won each of their three qualifying matches so far, beating Albania and Latvia at home before labouring to a narrow 1-0 win over Andorra in Barcelona in June.
And they welcome the minnows to Villa Park knowing that only a commanding win will do, with a 3-1 loss to Senegal last time out raising some questions about the direction of the team less than a year before the World Cup gets underway.
The squad has faced some injury withdrawals and there are some notable absentees, but this will give Tuchel a chance to experiment further as he moulds his team and begins to decide on the members of the squad for next year’s tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Follow the latest team news and updates from Villa Park below:
England's early team news
Tuchel has handed Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Tottenham’s Djed Spence their first England call-ups, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been drafted into the national setup for the first time since 2019. All three could be in line to feature, while Tuchel also confirmed that Harry Kane will start in his press conference yesterday.
In terms of absences, Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is a notable omission from the squad, while Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer are also missing after sustaining muscle injuries in the Premier League last weekend. Alexander-Arnold’s teammate Jude Bellingham is also injured.
Marcus Rashford is back in the fold, however, with the on-loan Barcelona forward joining the likes of Kane, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins in the attacking ranks.
Thomas Tuchel reveals England’s Mason Greenwood stance as Jamaica pursue switch of allegiance
England manager Thomas Tuchel has not spoken to Mason Greenwood and made clear the Marseille forward is not in his thoughts.
The 23-year-old was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Mason Greenwood stance as Jamaica pursue switch of allegiance
England vs Andorra
England are back in action as they play host to Andorra in their latest World Cup qualifier.
Thomas Tuchel’s side emerged slender 1-0 victors the last time the two nations met but it was the Three Lions who nevertheless came under fire for their performance, failing to impress against a much inferior side.
The ex-Chelsea manager will hope for a far improved outing on home soil as they look to ramp up momentum for the 2026 World Cup.
England have not played since June’s damning 3-1 loss to Senegal at the City Ground, which saw Tuchel’s winning start to life as boss come to an end.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s World Cup qualifying match between England and Andorra at Villa Park.
The Three Lions are looking to make it four wins from four in Group K as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel beginning to mould his squad ahead of the tournament starting in June next year.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates from Villa Park right here.
Thomas Tuchel has a clear England vision - but one major change is needed at World Cup 2026
Thomas Tuchel says England’s players need to “drop their club hats” as he insists his true England football team will start to be seen over this international break, but admitted that the Club World Cup has influenced his thinking on preparation for a hot summer next year. Tuchel acknowledged the team would not be able to play in the same way in different parts of America, as he marvelled at just how much variety there is in the international game now.
He said that the camp for next week’s matches at home to Andorra and away to Serbia will primarily be about developing a plan to open up a 5-4-1 low block, but also while incorporating it into a longer-term system. Tuchel said that one consequence of a difficult June break was to strip down the squad, as he also stressed that all decisions - like leaving out Trent Alexander-Arnold - were ultimately “competitive”.
