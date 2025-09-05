England vs Andorra betting tips

England to win to nil & over 4.5 goals in the match - 11/10 Bet365

Harry Kane to score first - 11/5 Ladbrokes

England face Andorra at Wembley on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel’s side continue their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup (5pm, ITV1).

The Three Lions have a 100 per cent record after three games in Group K – which contains Albania, Serbia and Latvia as well as Andorra – with the victory against the Andorrans in Barcelona following comfortable home wins over Latvia and Albania.

England were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture against Andorra in a match that was a far closer affair than many would have predicted, with questions already asked of Tuchel after just a few games in charge. England’s lack of spark under Tuchel has seen their odds drift to 15/2 to win the World Cup with various betting sites.

The 1-0 win over Andorra – courtesy of a goal from Harry Kane – raised plenty of eyebrows just under a year before the World Cup starts in the USA, Canada and Mexico, though the Three Lions can only beat what’s in front of them as they prepare for the next edition of football’s biggest tournament.

And the qualifying campaign resumes this weekend with the visit of Andorra to Wembley, with football betting sites pricing the hosts as huge 1/80 favourites as they face a side who is yet to gain a single point across its opening four qualifying matches.

England vs Andorra prediction: Three Lions to secure simple home win

Much more was expected of England when these two sides met in June, with the Three Lions labouring to a fairly fortunate 1-0 win after a goal from Kane.

The performance raised questions over the team and manager, and these questions will continue to be asked until fans and pundits get some evidence that Tuchel is the right man to lead them into the World Cup after England followed up the Andorra game with a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Senegal.

While that match was only a friendly, time is already running out for Tuchel to forge his preferred starting 11 and a squad capable of challenging for the World Cup in July.

And though that in itself is an unenviable task for the German, he will at least have a simple route to the tournament via Group K.

Realistically, England have all but qualified already, and this match against Andorra presents a perfect opportunity for the team to remind the world why they are considered real challengers for the World Cup next summer.

The Andorrans are yet to gain a point or score a goal in Group K, having conceded eight across four matches, and their visit to Wembley could see their goal difference take another hit.

3-0 away losses to Serbia and Albania illustrate that the Tricolors struggle to shut teams out, and with this match coming against an England side that is settling into a new season – rather than needing some rest at the end of a just-finished one – the visitors could find themselves on the end of a damaging result.

Before the June international break, England had scored 16 goals in their last five matches, which came against the likes of Ireland and Greece rather than teams at the level of minnows Andorra.

To that end, we think England will meet the standards expected of them when facing teams like Andorra by securing a straightforward, high-scoring win.

England vs Andorra prediction 1: England to win to nil & over 4.5 goals in the match - 11/10 Bet365

England vs Andorra best bet: Kane to get England started

Such is England’s goalscoring threat across the pitch, it is difficult to tell where the first goal will come from in any given match.

Wingers and midfielders, including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Eberechi Eze have scored goals in recent games for Tuchel’s side, though whoever plays in those positions, there remains one constant – Harry Kane.

Unsurprisingly, Tuchel has found a guaranteed starter and reliable performer in his captain, and over the last five England games, Kane has scored the opening goal in three of them, while overall he has found the net in each one of those five.

In terms of more recent goals, Kane has started the season brilliantly at club level, scoring six times in his opening four matches for Bayern Munich, including bagging the opener in two of those four matches.

With the England captain possessing a constant goalscoring threat alongside his role as the Three Lions’ penalty taker, he might be the man to get the ball rolling against Andorra.

England vs Andorra prediction 2: Harry Kane to score first - 11/5 Ladbrokes

England vs Andorra team news

England: Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill are all out injured, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have not been selected. Elliot Anderson, Jarell Quansah and Djed Spence could win their first caps for England.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in the England squad, seven years after his last cap.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.