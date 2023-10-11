Former chairman David Bernstein condemns FA’s response to Israel terror attacks

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former chairman of the Football Association, David Berstein, has criticised English football’s response to the terror attacks in Israel.

Talks are set to begin on whether there will be a display of solidarity at Wembley ahead of Friday’s friendly against Australia, following the deadly attacks by Hamas militants over the weekend.

It has become common for the FA to light up the Wembley arch in the colours of nations affected by major tragedies, but Bernstein, who is Jewish, has been critical of the lack of response from the organisation.

Bernstein, who was chairman of the FA from 2011 to 2013 told The Telegraph: “I am shocked, hurt, but not totally surprised that the Football Association has not yet had time to consider its reaction to the murder of nearly 1,000 people.

“I note how speedily it has reacted to other situations and I would welcome an explanation as to why the tragedy in Israel should be perceived so differently by the FA.

“I also note this is in stark contrast to our Government, and particularly the Prime Minister, who has found time to respond appropriately to this horrendous situation.”

Last year, the Wembley arch was lit up in the colours of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country, while there was a display of solidarity before the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea that weekend.

(Getty Images)

There have been other displays in the UK since the terror attacks on Israel, with the national flag projected onto No 10 Downing Street and City Hall in London.

However, there has yet to be a decision on whether there will be a display on Friday when England host Australia at Wembley.

The chief executive of the FA, Mark Bullingham, told reporters in Nyon on Tuesday that the organisation had been busy preparing the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland’s bid for the 2028 European Championships.

The Premier League has yet to decide whether it will show solidarity to Israel, but the English top-flight has more time to evaluate a plan given the international break runs until next weekend. There are fixtures in the Women’s Super League this weekend, however.

England play Australia on Friday in an international friendly before hosting Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, also at Wembley, on Tuesday.

Uefa has announced that Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland has been postponed until November. Uefa has also postponed all matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks.