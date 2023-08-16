Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England face hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses come up against not just the Matildas but an entire nation in Sydney, with a place against Spain in Sunday’s final up for grabs.

The stage for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s historic rivalry could not be bigger as both teams aim to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever and set for their biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games.

The Lionesses rode the wave of home support as they won the Euros last summer but will now look to spoil the party as Sarina Wiegman’s side look to make history of their own. England have overcome several challenges to reach the semi-finals now faced with their biggest yet as they take on a near-80,000 capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.

Tensions are set to be high as the Lionesses face the Matildas, although players from both sides played down the traditional rivalry that is played out across sports like cricket and netball.

I wouldn’t say this is a major rivalry in football,” England midfielder Keira Walsh argued ahead of the match. “They are a great team and it is a semi-final. Whoever you’re playing it is going to be an intense game. So for us that is one of the last things we’re thinking of.”

Who is the referee for England vs Australia?

England’s semi-final with Australia will be refereed by American Tori Penso, who is one of the leading officials in the game.

Penso regularly takes charge of Major League Soccer matches in the United States after becoming the first woman to referee in the US top-flight in 20 years when she officiated a game between D.C. United and Nashville in September 2020.

The World Cup semi-final will be Penso’s fourth match of the tournament. Penso, who has been a Fifa-rated referee since 2021, took charge of Germany’s 6-0 win over Morocco and Switzerland’s 0-0 draw with New Zealand in the group stages, as well as France’s 4-0 win against Morocco in the last-16.

Penso only gave out two yellow cards across her first three games at the tournament.

When is England vs Australia?

The Women’s World Cup semi-final will kick off at 11am UK time (BST) on Wednesday 16 August, and will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

How can I watch it?

England vs Australia will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.