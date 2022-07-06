England vs Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV today

Everything you need to know ahead of the opening game of Euro 2022

James Morley
Wednesday 06 July 2022 07:12
Comments
"Houghton just ran out of time" - England boss Wiegman on ex-skipper Euro omission

England will kick off their Euro 2022 campaign against Austria on Wednesday evening.

The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents.

Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won all three of their warm-up games and enter the tournament as second-favourites behind Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

When is England vs Austria?

England take on Austria on 6 July at 8pm at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Both teams are likely to maintain the same starting sides from their final warm-up matches on 26 and 30 June against Belgium and Switzerland respectively. England coach Wiegman is set to keep faith with her 4-2-3-1 system, with Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood partnered together in the centre of defence. Skipper Leah Williamson will play as part of a double pivot alongside Keira Walsh in midfield with Fran Kirby further forward as the No 10. Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp will start out wide while record goalscorer Ellen White should lead the line, although Alessia Russo started against the Swiss.

Predicted lineups

England: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly, Williamson, Walsh, Mead, Kirby, Hemp, White

Austria: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Georgieva, Degen, Aschauer, Puntigam, Hickelsberger, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst, Billa

Odds

England - 1/7

Recommended

Austria - 13/1

Draw - 6/1

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in