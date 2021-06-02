England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2020 friendly team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from the Riverside Stadium as the Three Lions begin their preparations for Euro 2020
Follow all the action as England host Austria in their first Euro 2020 warm-up match at the Riverside Stadium tonight.
Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man squad for the tournament yesterday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold included as a fourth right-back, while Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were dropped. The six have continued to train with the England team, though, and will feature tonight. Mason Greenwood has returned to Manchester United due to an injury that rules him out of the tournament.
Harry Maguire is a doubt for England’s opener against Croatia and will be absent tonight, while the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish will be hoping to prove their fitness after long injury lay-offs. The friendly should also offer chances to players currently outside of Southgate’s first XI after those involved in the Champions League final arrived late to the international camp. Austria will be relying on their talisman, David Alaba, who has joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich this summer, however, the world No 23 ranked side should, in theory, not pose too many problems.
Follow all the action from Middlesbrough throughout the night live below:
ALL EYES ON SOUTHGATE
Gareth Southgate’s selection will be intriguing tonight. A number of players will be hoping to make an impact just 11 days out from the opening group game against Croatia. Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka to name just a few.
LAST MEETING
The last time England and Austria met was 16 years ago when they came up against one another at Old Trafford. The Three Lions won the match 1-0 thanks to a Frank Lampard penalty.
But it will perhaps be remembered for David Beckham being sent off for two yellow cards. The dismissal saw him become the first England player in history to be sent off more than once for the national team.
ENGLAND’S OPPONENTS THIS EVENING
England take on Austria this evening, a side who have qualified Euro 2020. They are in Group C along with Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine.
A couple of familiar faces you may have heard of before could feature. Former Bayern Munich star (who has now joined Real Madrid) David Alaba and ex-West Ham man Marko Arnautovic.
OUR PREDICTED LINE-UP
Here is our predicted line-up for this evening. Gareth Southgate has confirmed Jesse Lingard will start the game despite missing out on the 26-man final squad.
Our predicted XI: Pickford; Trippier, Coady, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Saka, Lingard, Grealish; Kane
WHO IS AVAILABLE?
The players from Chelsea and Manchester City are not available as they have not returned following the Champions League final.
Here are the players Southgate has to choose from tonight:
- GK: Dean Henderson (Manchester United)
- GK: Sam Johnstone (West Brom)
- GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)
- DF: Ben Godfrey (Everton)
- DF: Ben White (Brighton)
- DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- DF: Conor Coady (Wolves)
- DF: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)
- DF: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)
- DF: Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)
- MF: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
- MF: Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)
- MF: Declan Rice (West Ham United)
- MF: James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
- MF: Jesse Lingard (West Ham/Manchester United)
- FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)
- FW: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
- FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
- FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
- FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- FW: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
- FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
ENGLAND HOST AUSTRIA IN EURO 2020 WARM-UP
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as England host Austria in the first of their pre-Euro 2020 friendlies.
Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man squad for the tournament yesterday, however, six of the seven players trimmed from the provisional squad will still feature tonight.
The game comes too early for Harry Maguire, who is facing a battle to be fit for England’s opener against Croatia. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish will have a valuable chance to prove they are back to their best, though, after lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies