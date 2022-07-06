England will kick off their Euro 2022 campaign against Austria on Wednesday evening.

The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents.

Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won all three of their warm-up games and enter the tournament as second-favourites behind Spain.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is England vs Austria?

England take on Austria on 6 July at 8pm at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Both teams are likely to maintain the same starting sides from their final warm-up matches on 26 and 30 June against Belgium and Switzerland respectively. England coach Wiegman is set to keep faith with her 4-2-3-1 system, with Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood partnered together in the centre of defence. Skipper Leah Williamson will play as part of a double pivot alongside Keira Walsh in midfield with Fran Kirby further forward as the No 10. Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp will start out wide while record goalscorer Ellen White should lead the line, although Alessia Russo started against the Swiss.

Predicted lineups

England: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly, Williamson, Walsh, Mead, Kirby, Hemp, White

Austria: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Georgieva, Degen, Aschauer, Puntigam, Hickelsberger, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst, Billa

Odds

England - 1/7

Austria - 13/1

Draw - 6/1

Prediction

England 2-0 Austria: The Lionesses beat the same opposition in qualifying back in November and expect them to do the same with the Old Trafford home crowd firmly behind them.