Belgium vs England LIVE: Women’s Nations League team news and line-ups as Fran Kirby starts tonight
The Lionesses travel to Belgium looking to repeat their win from last week
Sarina Wiegman’s England travel to Leuven for their second Women’s Nations League match against Belgium in just five days.
At Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Friday night, the Lionesses secured all three points following an early strike from Lauren Hemp. The held on to their slender lead for the rest of the game to run out 1-0 winners but it was far from a convincing peformance from the World Cup runners-up.
A 2-1 loss back in September to the Netherlands means England are second in Group A1 and they will be determined to back up last week’s win with another victory tonight. The group winners will move into the Nations League semi-finals and the Lionesses must remain in touch with their Dutch counterparts if they hope to reach the knockout stages.
A place in the Olympics is also at stake as the four group winners in League A meet in the semi-finals before the two finalists join France as the 2024 Olympic Games’ European representatives.
How can Team GB reach the Olympics?
Sarina Wiegman’s side must top their group to have a chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games on behalf of Team GB.
Great Britain will reach the Olympics if England, the nominated nation to play on their behalf, reach the Nations League final.
However, third place could also be enough to reach the competition if the Olympics host nation, France, reach the final of the Nations League.
Belgium vs England
England enjoyed 71 per cent possession and had 23 shots at goal compared to Belgium’s 12 in their encounter on Friday night but only managed one first-half goal from Lauren Hemp.
Can they improve this evening?
Belgium line-up vs England
There are two changes to the Belgium team from Friday’s match with Jassina Blom and Sari Kees returning to the line-up as Feli Delacauw and Jody Vangheluwe drop to the bench.
Belgium XI: Evrard, Kees, De Caigny, De Neve, Cayman, Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, Deloose, Blom, Detruyer, Wullaert.
Subs: Lemey, Lichtfus, Daniels, Delacauw, Fon, Iliano, Janssens, Littel, Philtjens, Van Belle, Vangheluwe, Wijnants.
Wiegman on what to expect from the Lionesses tonight
“We always talk about our game plan and the different parts of the game, so in possession, out of possession and in transitional moments.” Sarina Wiegman said when explaining what she hopes to see from this evening’s clash with Belgium.
“But what I really liked on Friday, was there was so much energy in the team and you saw the players’ real intention that we really wanted to win.
“If we lost the ball, we wanted to win it back and we had only one stage in the game where we dropped a little bit and then we picked up again.
“So what I want to see [on Tuesday night] at least is the same energy and intention of the whole team and the togetherness and then what we said in possession, get it to the next level, especially in the final third.
“We also want to prevent the counter-attacks because they are really trying to get into their counter-attacks and try to get free kicks and corners. So if we can have as less of those as possible then we will make it even easier on ourselves.”
England team changes
Sarina Wiegman makes just one change to the Lionesses starting XI from their 1-0 victory over Belgium last Friday night.
Fran Kirby starts her first game for England since recovering from injury and slots into the midfield replacing Ella Toone who drops to the bench.
England line-up vs Belgium
England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Kelly, Russo, Hemp
Subs: Morgan, Hampton, Toone, Carter, Zelem, Wubben-Moy, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Roebuck, Park, Keating.
Belgium vs England
Here’s an inside look at tonight’s venue in Belgium as the Lionesses look to back up their victory from Friday night:
Belgium vs England
Belgium’s only previous win against England came in a friendly in Ostende in May 1980.
The 2-1 result came in what was their first ever home games against the Lionesses but they’ve lost three of the four such games since with the other match ending in a draw.
Wiegman wants England to improve in final third
Sarina Wiegman has been reacting to England’s performance against Belgium last Friday and has revealed the areas she wants the Lionesses to improve on.
She said: “I was happy with how we played on Friday and hopefully we showed that too. We could have made it easier for ourselves but how we were on the pitch and how wanted to play out of possession and in possession, we did really well.
“What we want to be a little better at in possession is in the final third. We create chances but it is that final pass or final execution where we need to do better.”
