The battle to get Nike to sell Mary Earps’s England goalkeeping shirt has been quite the saga. After months of public outcry ahead of and throughout the Women’s World Cup – 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling on Nike to change its mind about not selling the goalkeeping legend’s England kit – the sports brand finally U-turned on its decision, days after the tournament ended.

In late August, Nike announced a limited number of Earps shirts would be sold via the England Store in “the coming days”, and fans across the UK began to celebrate. But then it all went silent. A month went by without a word. Then, on Monday 9 October, without any fanfare or big announcement, the shirt finally went on sale.

No one knew it was happening – not even Earps herself. By the time the England Store sent fans an email notifying them that the No1’s shirt had gone on sale, several sizes had already sold out. Predictably, the remaining stock was gone within minutes.

The shirt, which comes in pink, green and yellow and costs £99.95, is now being resold on eBay for double the price. “Didn’t realise these were going on sale today. And you’ve sold out already!” Earps said in an Instagram story.

While England fans had been able to buy the Lionesses’ home and away kits since the start of the tournament, Earps’s goalkeeper kit had been left off the menu. Earps won the Women’s World Cup Golden Glove award and, in February, was named Fifa’s best goalkeeper. She saved a penalty in the Lionesses 1-0 defeat in the Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

Ahead of the tournament, Earps criticised Nike for refusing to sell her kit: “I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try,” Earps told reporters ahead of England’s opening game. “It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.”

However, there is some positive news for fans who missed out on buying Mary Earps’s England shirt on Monday. After selling out at the England Store, Earps confirmed the shirt would be restocked soon. “More are coming before the end of the year, and in more sizes for kids and adults – so stay tuned,” she said in her Instagram story. “Thank you all for your incredible support on this. You guys have made this happen.”

How to buy the Mary Earps England goalkeeper shirt

Nike hasn’t confirmed when more Mary Earps England shirts will be available. It still hasn’t acknowledged the shirt was put on sale at all, but there is a way to ensure you don’t miss out when it goes on sale again later this year.

When restocked, the No1’s shirt will be available to buy on the official England Store, but there is no product listing to bookmark. Besides feverishly checking the website’s landing page, there’s only one real way of ensuring you get alerted when the kit comes back in stock, and that’s by signing up for emails.

To do so, navigate to the England Store landing page and click the red banner to register for the retailer’s mailing list.

When it does go on sale, you’ll be able to buy the shirt in kids’ and adult sizes in yellow, green and pink. It costs £99.95. In the meantime, you can get your hands on a green graphic T-shirt with Earps’s name on the front or you can buy Mary Earps’s Manchester United shirt.

Mary Earps Manchester United WSL Adidas home goalkeeper shirt 2023-24: Was £105, now £84, Manutd.com

(Manchester United store)

While super fans of Earps will have to wait for a restock, her Man United shirt is currently on sale. The Adidas shirt is a lime green, long-sleeved design and is available in sizes XS-3XL. Young fans fear not, as the shirt comes in a kids’ version, too, with sizes ranging from 7-8 years to 15-16 years (£75, Manutd.com).

Buy now

England Earps name and number graphic T-shirt: £26, Englandstore.com

(England Store)

Mary Earps is the gift that keeps on giving, and it seems as though all retailers are seeing the demand for the sensational England goalie’s merchandise. The latest to drop is this bright green, unisex T-shirt bearing Earps’s name and number on it. Available via the official England store, the T-shirt comes in sizes XS through to 3XL. The 100 per cent cotton, short-sleeved design is perfect for upcoming match days.

Buy now

What about Mary Earps’s clothing line MAE27?

In June, Mary Earps launched her own clothing brand called MAE27. There are two T-shirts available with slogans on both. The first reads “Be unapologetically yourself”, while the second reads “Girls know the offside rule too”. Both T-shirts sold out in August ahead of the Women’s World Cup final, and before Nike U-turned on its decision not to sell her replica shirt.

