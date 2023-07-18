Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July signals the start of a very exciting sporting event: the Women’s World Cup 2023. The Lionesses are primed and ready for inspiring a nation, when the FIFA tournament kicks off this Thursday (20 July) in Sydney and Auckland. This year is the first time 32 teams will compete, compared with 2019’s total number of 24.

Lucy Bronze, Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Laura Coombs and Rachel Daly are among the team members making up the senior squad representing England in this month-long competition. Matches are set to take place at 10 stadiums found in nine host cities spread across Australia and New Zealand.

The England team made it to the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019, so hopes are high that they may go even further this year. In their first World Cup 2023 fixture, England will play Haiti on Saturday 22 July, so there are still a few days to get yourself a football shirt to wear while cheering on the team.

We’ve rounded up official Women’s World Cup 2023 shirts, so you know where to shop for direct replicas of the kit the Lionesses will be sporting. With options to buy for women, men and kids, the whole family can get involved and show their support.

This official Nike home shirt is white and blue with a crew neckline and it’s machine washable too. Available in sizes XS-XL, the top is made from lightweight polyamide and features ‘dri-fit’ technology to wick sweat away during wear. Whether you sport this shirt while watching matches or as you play footie yourself, wearing it is an act of solidarity in support of our Lionesses.

Shop the men’s version of the official home shirt, in sizes XS-2XL. It’s exactly the same as the one the Lionesses wear and has a blue swoosh, England football crest complete with the iconic three lions symbol and blue sleeve trim.

The whole family can get in on the football action, as this junior Women’s World Cup home shirt is sized to fit kids aged 6-13. Like the men’s and women’s version, it’s made from lightweight material for running around in and is machine washable too. The official white top is ideal for getting the next generation involved in this exciting football event.

The England team’s away shirt features a blue geometric pattern, plus a side stripe and sleeve trim. The blue detailing provides a contrast against the white three lions crest to really make it stand out. There’s a junior version (£59.95, Nike.com) and one for men too (£80, Next.com).

Get the kids in the winning mood ahead of the game, with this Women’s World Cup pre-match top. The pink and blue design is an eye-catching print and, like the other shirts, this one has moisture-wicking elements for staying cool, both on and off the pitch. You can snap it up in sizes S-XL and to give you a size steer, the smallest option is for 6- to 7-year-olds.

