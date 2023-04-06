✕ Close Lionesses: Wiegman focused on sold-out Wembley encounter with Brazil despite World Cup looming

England host Brazil at Wembley as the champions of Europe meet the champions of South America in the first ever women’s edition of the Finalissima.

The inaugural meeting of continental champions follows on from the revival of the men’s fixture at the same venue last summer and provides Sarina Wiegman’s side another opportunity to test themselves against a strong opponent ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The Lionesses are yet to be beaten under Wiegman and will be hoping for another famous night at the home of English football where they lifted the European Championship trophy and defeated the current world champions, the United States, back in October.

Brazil, winners of an eighth Copa America Femenina last year, now take on the Lionesses for the first time since Wiegman’s appointment as head coach and will be hopeful of ending England’s unbeaten run.

Follow all the action as England take on Brazil in the Women’s Finalissima: