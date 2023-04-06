England vs Brazil LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Women’s Finalissima at Wembley
The champions of Europe meet the champions of South America at Wembley
England host Brazil at Wembley as the champions of Europe meet the champions of South America in the first ever women’s edition of the Finalissima.
The inaugural meeting of continental champions follows on from the revival of the men’s fixture at the same venue last summer and provides Sarina Wiegman’s side another opportunity to test themselves against a strong opponent ahead of this summer’s World Cup.
The Lionesses are yet to be beaten under Wiegman and will be hoping for another famous night at the home of English football where they lifted the European Championship trophy and defeated the current world champions, the United States, back in October.
Brazil, winners of an eighth Copa America Femenina last year, now take on the Lionesses for the first time since Wiegman’s appointment as head coach and will be hopeful of ending England’s unbeaten run.
Follow all the action as England take on Brazil in the Women’s Finalissima:
Vision behind Lionesses shines light on need to fill football’s leadership void
With less than five months to go until the Women’s World Cup, Fifa was facing a growing crisis. Three of the teams hoping to go into the tournament as contenders were instead in disarray. The France captain Wendie Renard, recognised by Fifa as one of the best players in the world, was out, withdrawing from her national team to “preserve her mental health”. Olympic champions Canada were at war with their governing body over equal pay. Spain, too, were still split following a fissure last September, with 15 of their players banished from selection.
But Gianni Infantino had an exciting announcement: Fifa was ready to unveil its first ever global fan ambassador ahead of this summer’s World Cup. “She lives and breathes futebol,” Infantino beamed. “When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness and how approachable and passionate she is about our game.” It was, of course, Adriana Lima, the Brazilian supermodel, ready to “develop, promote and participate in global initiatives”, among other vague but supposedly real responsibilities.
In response, Fifa and Infantino were called “tone deaf” and “out of touch” with the women’s game. The most stinging criticism came from the former Australia international Maya Dodd, who before becoming one of the first women to sit on Fifa’s executive committee had to first campaign for women to be allowed a seat at the table. As Dodd pointed out, Fifa as an orgnanisation says it wants to empower girls and women, yet seemed to be attempting to sell the biggest World Cup in history towards some sort of male gaze. “Where a supermodel fits into this is truly baffling,” she said.
While the Lionesses have shown what can be achieved, the plight of Canada, France and Spain ahead of this summer’s World Cup is underpinned by a lack of effective leadership and support for women’s football
England vs Brazil
The fans are arriving at Wembley ahead of kick off. This should be an exciting match, can England win it?
England vs Brazil
England and Brazil will go head-to-head for a fourth time, with the Lionesses winning the first two encounters (1-0 in October 2018 and 2-1 in February 2019), before losing the most recent meeting in October 2019 (1-2). The Lionesses have won five of their six games against South American opposition, although they did lose their most recent such encounter - that match against Brazil in 2019.
England vs Brazil
This will be the third meeting between England and Brazil on English soil, with all three encounters coming at a different stadium.
A 1-0 win for the Lionesses at Meadow Lane in 2018, a 2-1 win for Brazil at the Riverside Stadium in 2019 and Thursday’s game being played at Wembley.
England’s World Cup squad: Who’s on the plane, and who’s got work to do?
England are into the final months of their preparations for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Lionesses will look to add to their Euros triumph with the game’s biggest prize.
Sarina Wiegman’s side will be among the favourites as England aim to win the World Cup for the first time. The core of the team that won England their first major international trophy for 56 years remains, but Wiegman has also looked to evolve her squad ahead of her second major tournament in charge.
The England manager made history by becoming the first coach to name the same starting team in all six games and win the European championships last summer but the Euros also proved how important depth throughout the squad can be.
And with just weeks to go until the end of the season, time is running out for players on the fringes of Wiegman’s plans to stake their claim. So ahead of the World Cup, who’s on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, and who’s got work to do to make the squad?
Predicting England’s World Cup squad: Who’s on the plane?
Sarina Wiegman will only be able to take a squad of 23 players to Australia and New Zealand as the Lionesses aim to win the World Cup
England vs Brazil
Brazil have lost two of their three meetings with England, a 1-0 friendly defeat at Nottingham’s Meadow Lane in October 2018, and a 2-1 SheBelieves Cup loss in the USA in February 2019.
Their only victory over the Lionesses did happen on English soil however, a 2-1 friendly win at Middlesbrough in October 2019 in the teams’s most recent meeting.
Head coaches addresses Brazil youth development
England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “surprised and disappointed” with Brazil’s support of the women’s game in regard to youth national teams.
“I hope they get as soon as possible, U15, U16, U20, U23 teams, because Brazil needs that.” she said, “I’ve been there, I’ve seen lots of girls, I’m just a little bit surprised and disappointed too, it would be good for them.”
Brazil manager Pia Sundhage added: “Right now, if we have World Cup 2027 in Brazil it is not just the weeks or month of the World Cup, but it is about taking care of what comes before and after,”
“In order to do that it’s time that Brazil steps up. Because right now we have no U15 national team, or U16, we maybe have U17 and right now the U20 aren’t playing.
“Girls, or boys, that want to watch the game want to represent Brazil … If you’re 15 years old you can do that in England, you can do that in Sweden, but you can’t do that in Brazil,
“You have to do the right thing, you have to put in the structure and organisation.”
Brazil line-up
Brazil XI: Leticia; Lauren, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Antonia, Ary, Luana, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse
White backs James to shine
The Lionesses’ record goalscorer, Ellen White, retired following England’s victory at the European Championship and says she is looking forward to watching the young players come through the ranks.
"It’s been really exciting to watch those youngsters coming in and expressing themselves in an England shirt," White told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Lauren James this season has burst on to the scene. I just think that she’s got something different which none of the other players in that team have. She’s a really exciting talent."
England team changes
Sarina Wiegman makes a whole heap of changes to her starting XI and brings back many of her first choice players.
Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone and Lauren James are the only players who remain in the team that drew 1-1 with Norway last time out.
Mary Earps starts in goal and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson returns too.
