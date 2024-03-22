Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England have been dealt a blow – and an opportunity – as they head into their final friendlies ahead of Euro 2024, with three more players struggling with injuries and likely to miss Saturday’s game against Brazil – including captain Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich striker will join winger Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, after the Arsenal star returned to his club earlier this week with a hamstring issue.

Gareth Southgate revealed that Kane is unlikely to feature in either match across the international break, with the Three Lions facing Belgium on Tuesday.

Additionally, Chelsea’s in-form Cole Palmer and new Ajax signing Jordan Henderson are set to sit out the weekend clash with the Selecao. Southgate was left lamenting the fact that up to a dozen players were unavailable for selection as the summer tournament draws close.

“No Kane, no Henderson, no Palmer for tomorrow. Bukayo arrived with a hamstring problem so didn’t train and has gone back, but everybody else is available to play,” the England boss revealed.

“One or two have had not so many minutes in the last couple of weeks but everyone else has trained fully with us. There are a few different aspects to it, everybody across the league has a high number of injuries. Everyone wants a simple solution but some players have had unfortunate injuries.

“[Kane] crashed into the net and it forced something on his ankle. Some players have had runs of injuries, maybe played too many games after coming back from injuries – it’s a raft of things. The intensity of games and additional minutes could be an aspect of that.

“We’ve got a long list of 40 players and a third are unavailable – the highest we’ve ever had, no question. Kane is a big doubt for the second game; the others we’ll know more Sunday.”

Harry Kane will probably sit out both fixtures this week (The FA/Getty)

The situation is far from ideal for Southgate, who is looking to piece together his strongest squad for the June tournament in Germany. However, he recognised it was an opportunity for those on the fringes to force their way into the reckoning before the end of the campaign.

A strong showing against Brazil or Belgium might be a boost to some players’ chances of making the Euros squad, but domestic form will still count for much, Southgate insisted.

“You don’t want injuries but it is an opportunity for other people. It’s the timing of the game and where it sits in the calendar – the players know the opportunities they might have and yet equally, not everything depends on these games, it’s how they play with their clubs between now and the end of the season. Dealing with that pressure is part of being an England player,” he added.

One player who could benefit from the squad absences is Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. His late call-up to the seniors has come about because of England’s lack of options in the centre of the park, and the youngster has made a positive first impact.

“We like him as a player, we’re mindful of his age and his rapid progress,” Southgate said. “With any young player you’re wanting to make steps at the right time but with the issues we’ve had, with Hendo as well this week, he’s the next one in. He hasn’t surprised us and his comfort in possession is clear to see. He’s keen to learn and has made a really good impression.”