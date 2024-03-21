Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bukayo Saka has left England’s camp ahead of friendlies with Brazil and Belgium and returned to Arsenal for treatment.

Saka did not appear in England’s training sessions at St George’s Park this week, instead taking part in light indoor gym work, and has now departed what is the final squad before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection for Euro 2024 in May.

The news will be a concern for Arsenal ahead of their potentially season-defining clash with title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend. The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Gunners this season as they sit top of the Premier League and also prepare for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

“Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to his club for continued rehabilitation,” the Football Association said in a statement. “The Arsenal forward reported to St George's Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training.

“No further replacements are planned as a 25-man England squad continue their preparation for the forthcoming internationals with Brazil and Belgium.”

Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson have also missed out on training this week nursing knocks ahead of the match with Brazil on Saturday night. England then play Belgium on Tuesday evening, with both games taking place at Wembley Stadium.