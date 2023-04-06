A Finalissima to show England how far they’ve come

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sold out Wembley and silverware on the line: England have been here before. So, ahead of the inaugural Women’s Finalissima, it came down to Pia Sundhage, the experienced head coach of Brazil, to provide some context. A legendary striker for Sweden, Sundhage is credited with scoring the first goal in a women’s match at Wembley in what was a 2-0 win against England in 1989. Things, though, were a little different then.

“We didn’t have crowds,” Sundhage chuckled, as the 63-year-old returned to the new Wembley, where tonight the Lionesses will play in front of almost 90,000 for the third time in under a year. “It’s a fantastic journey for women’s football, the time of my life,” said Sundhage, a little struck by what the Lionesses have built under Wiegman, who she called the “best coach in the world”.

It is England’s victory at the European Championships which has led to this match against Brazil, the champions of South America. The Finalissma, a symbol of the political and strategic partnership between Uefa and Conmebol, is a welcomed test for England to have at this stage of their World Cup preparations, with kick off in Australia and New Zealand a little more than three months away.

It’s a key stage, too. Fixtures against Brazil and Australia represent a significant step up on the level of opposition England faced in February’s Arnold Clark Cup defence. There, England cruised to big wins over South Korea and Belgium, while a rotated side still managed to defeat Italy. The Lionesses weren’t tested defensively but Wiegman expects her team to face a tougher challenge this week, starting with the technical quality and flair of Brazil - even if the Selecao have been depleted by injuries.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage and England manager Sarina Wiegman (Action Images via Reuters)

England’s games against Brazil and Australia - who they host at Brentford on Tuesday - also mean that by July, Wiegman’s side will have played every other team in the world’s top 10 apart from France, who are on their half of the World Cup draw. The Lionesses will lift their fourth trophy in the space of under two years if they can extend their unbeaten record under Wiegman, but it is these fixtures against the elite that are far more valuable ahead of the biggest tournament of all. “It gives us more information about our team and where we are,” Wiegman said.

The Lionesses find themselves in a good place. Had it not been for an injury to the dependable centre-back Millie Bright, forcing Wiegman to turn to her “plan B” for the back four, then the England manager would have gone with the same team that began the 6-1 win over Belgium to seal the Arnold Clark Cup two months ago. As it is, with Fran Kirby still unavailable and Beth Mead now requiring a “miracle” to reach the World Cup, the only question is who Wiegman selects at left back if Alex Greenwood partners Leah Williamson, and whether it is Rachel Daly.

The rest of the side looks settled and ready for England’s opening game against Haiti on July 22. Lauren James, England’s player of the Arnold Clark Cup and the standout English forward in the Women’s Super League this year, wasn’t at the Euros so will play in the biggest match of her life, with Chloe Kelly also having the edge over Lauren Hemp. Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone work as a three in midfield, while Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze and Williamson all but select themselves. As does Alessia Russo, if Daly is asked to slot back into defence.

There are plenty in Wiegman’s squad who are still fighting for their place on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, but the England manager has admitted she will experiment “a little less” now than she did in February. There may be some changes for Australia but widespread rotation is not expected. Those looking to convince Wiegman may have to do so in fleeting opportunities from the bench.

Brazil would love to have as much certainty around their squad. The South American champions have been decimated by injuries, with the absences of the striker Debinha and the legendary Marta particularly key. With Sundhage admitting she will be forced into fielding an “inexperienced” team, the impressive Arsenal defender and Brazil captain Rafaelle Souza may have a busy evening ahead of her against familiar opponents.

The Lionesses know what’s coming, though. Brazil remains a sizable test and, like against the United States in October, victory would represent a big marker being put down ahead of the World Cup. Things might have changed since Sundhage appeared here with Sweden more than three decades ago, but playing at a sold out Wembley and competing for trophies is something the Lionesses are getting used to under Wiegman.