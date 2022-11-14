Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Maddison handed number 25 shirt by England as fitness doubts ended

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 14 November 2022 19:31
James Maddison will wear the number 25 for England at the World Cup in Qatar (James Manning/PA)
James Maddison will wear the number 25 for England at the World Cup in Qatar (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar and seemingly ended any lingering doubts over James Maddison’s fitness by giving him the number 25 shirt.

The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the 2-0 win over West Ham.

Days earlier Maddison had earned a surprise recall to the Three Lions fold, three years on from his only cap against Montenegro.

And while he marked his selection with a goal at the London Stadium, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had to substitute the playmaker in the first half.

Recommended

Both Rodgers and Maddison played down any fears following the win and the former Coventry and Norwich ace has now been given the number 25 for the tournament to signal his participation in Qatar is no longer under threat.

England manager Gareth Southgate has given the numbers one to 12 to the same players who wore them at Euro 2020, where they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.

Jordan Pickford claims the number one jersey while captain Harry Kane again wears nine.

Kalvin Phillips, Conor Coady, Mason Mount and Phil Foden also wear numbers 14, 16, 19 and 20 respectively like they did for the European Championships last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in