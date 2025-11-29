England v China live: Lionesses to ‘experiment’ as goalkeeper set for debut in Wembley friendly
Sarina Wiegman’s side face China in the first of two international friendlies to close out the year as their World Cup preparations continue
England return to Wembley for the first time since winning Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on China in an international friendly.
Sarina Wiegman’s side bounced back to beat 10-player Australia last month after falling to a defeat to Brazil in the first of their homecoming series to close out the year.
And England will continue to prepare for the start of next year’s World Cup qualifiers, where they will be in the same group as Spain, their beaten opponents in the Euro 2025 final.
Wiegman has confirmed that she will “experiment” in the final two fixtures of the year against China and Ghana and there is set to be a debutant in goal after injuries to Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating.
Anna Moorhouse or Sophie Baggaley could make their first starts, while there has also been a recall for Ellie Roebuck 18 months after she suffered a stroke that threatened her football career.
Follow live updates from Wembley here
Sarina Wiegman to ‘experiment’ with England line-up in upcoming friendlies
England boss Sarina Wiegman says she will use the upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana to “experiment” with her side as she switches focus to the Women’s World Cup in two years’ time.
The Lionesses face China in the first of their friendlies at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before they travel to St Mary’s in Southampton to play Ghana on Tuesday.
It is the second set of friendlies that Wiegman’s side will play after they were beaten by Brazil before going on to earn a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia in Derby.
The England boss said the friendlies will give “opportunities to players to show themselves” and make their case for a regular berth in the squad.
Early team news
With Hannah Hampton ruled out, goalkeeper Khiara Keating has also been forced to pull out of the squad due to an injury in training. Ellie Roebuck has been called up for the first time in two years, while Anna Moorhouse or Sophie Baggaley could make their England debut.
Lauren Hemp is back in the England squad for the first time since Euro 2025 after recovering from injury but Lauren James will remain with Chelsea as she builds her fitness following her own lay-off.
Leah Williamson, Michelle Agyemang and Alex Greenwood are also unavailable while Jess Carter will remain in the United States to recover after her involvement in the NWSL play-offs with Gotham City.
Sarina Wiegman handed forward Freya Godfrey a first senior call-up while goalkeeper Sophie Baggley, defenders Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk and Taylor Hinds and midfielder Lucia Kendal kept their places after their involvement in last month’s camp.
Kiera Walsh will captain the side while Wiegman has confirmed that she will “experiment” with the final two fixtures of the year.
When is England v China?
The friendly will take place at Wembley on Saturday 29 November, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
It will be broadcast for free on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 5pm.
