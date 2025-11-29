Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England return to Wembley for the first time since winning Euro 2025 as the Lionesses take on China in an international friendly.

Sarina Wiegman’s side bounced back to beat Australia last month after falling to a defeat to Brazil in the first of their homecoming series to close out the year.

And England will continue to prepare for the start of next year’s World Cup qualifiers - where they will be in the same group as Spain, their beaten opponents in the Euro 2025 final.

England last played China in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup, beating the Asian champions 6-1 as Lauren James starred in Adelaide.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is England v China?

The friendly will take place at Wembley on Saturday 29 November, with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the England team news?

Hannah Hampton will miss England’s final two matches of the year after she was ruled out for a “few weeks” due to a quad injury.

Lauren Hemp is back in the England squad for the first time since Euro 2025 after recovering from injury but Lauren James will remain with Chelsea as she builds her fitness following her own lay-off.

Leah Williamson, Michelle Agyemang and Alex Greenwood are also unavailable while Jess Carter will remain in the United States to recover after her involvement in the NWSL play-offs with Gotham City.

Sarina Wiegman handed forward Freya Godfrey a first senior call-up while goalkeeper Sophie Baggley, defenders Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk and Taylor Hinds and midfielder Lucia Kendal kept their places after their involvement in last month’s camp.

Kiera Walsh will captain the side while Wiegman has confirmed that she will “experiment” with the final two fixtures of the year.