Much like Lauren James’s divine second goal, this might be dropping beautifully for England. Certainly, Sarina Wiegman suddenly has clarity in a World Cup characterised by uncertainty and unpredictability. James’s very role illustrates that. The young winger’s influence from that wide role was a driving force in this crushing 6-1 win over China that confirmed an expected first place.

It is a first place, however, that suddenly looks very different. The path to the semi-finals, at least, is something else that’s so much clearer.

It now won’t feature Australia or Canada, and may not have any of France, Brazil or Germany. A thrilling Colombia and dangerous last-16 opponents Nigeria are huge threats, but there is the prospect that such developing teams have had their main highs. Just as importantly, the World Cup’s stand-out performers so far, in Japan, are on the other side of the draw.

On that, and the elusive momentum that defines tournaments, England now have none of the sudden doubts that are afflicting other previous favourites in Spain and – above all – the USA.

This is what was even more encouraging about this display than the scoreline, even if that was a badly needed big win, amid the context of a very disappointing China. The only potential slip here came for Chloe Kelly’s gift of a fifth goal, although even that was from James’s genius.

Part of that, though, was through the commanding competence of Wiegman. She may have found another solution.

It shouldn’t be overlooked that the England manager went into this campaign with more issues to solve than all of those fancied sides. They were here missing Keira Walsh, to go alongside Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.

And yet it might have led to a formation that just fits. Having worked on a few different systems in the last few days, Wiegman opted for the 3-5-2 that really stood out for the players. It seemed to address most of their flaws while adding to their strengths. With a reshaped midfield led by the increasingly important Georgia Stanway – conspicuously taken off at half-time due to her yellow card from the opening game – England were much more difficult to open up. There were none of the sudden breaks that made the previous two 1-0 wins so fraught.

It also offered security for England’s attackers to cut loose. Three of the players who needed goals got them, in Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and – eventually, with a driving late strike – Rachel Daly.

The Hemp goal may not have had the bombast of either of James’s, or even Daly’s, but it was perhaps the most significant so far in that it was not a piece of genius out of nothing. It is a fluid team movement, Millie Bright bursting through, James flicking it on and Hemp taking it on in such a smooth manner to slide it past Zhu Yu in one moment. Wondrous.

Sarina Wiegman celebrates another England goal with coaching staff (EPA)

It was still James that bestrode the stage, though, in a display that represented such an exciting escalation from her match-winning performance against Denmark. It was actually quite satisfying in how you can so clearly see a player getting better with more comfort, now flying on the sort of trajectory that is a tradition for triumphant young players coming into their own in a tournament. She may yet make this World Cup her own.

Her three strikes were themselves an escalation in quality, the only pity being the second of those was ruled out. She certainly isn’t afraid to let fly from distance, which is another dangerous weapon for England. It offers an out in any situation.

But the third goal emphasised she can offer genius in any situation. As inviting as that dropping ball from Jess Carter was for James’s second goal, it still takes a lot to get right. It wasn’t just right, it was perfect.

Lauren James and Rachel Daly celebrate (The FA via Getty)

It would have added up to a perfect close to the group for England, especially after how difficult it had been, but for one blemish. Mary Earps has now conceded a goal, albeit from a somewhat debatable penalty decision maximised by Wang Shuang. The irony was, of course, this was the most secure England have looked.

A much sterner threat is to come. England need only look at the fate of both Australia and Canada to stave off any complacency at the fact they are facing neither come Monday in Brisbane. Nigeria beat the former to make the hosts’ group stage much more nervy than it might have been, and ultimately eliminated Canada.

They will now more than fancy their chances of eliminating England. It just isn’t the same England as before this game.

That is the rhythm of a tournament. Teams will now start to find their feet, especially after two weeks of competitive football and the dawning reality of the knockouts. The mood of the final week could be very different to now. The mood around England is certainly different to a week ago.