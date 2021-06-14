England’s players have all had cardiac screening tests to reduce the chances of a collapse experienced by Denmark's Christian Eriksen on Saturday.

The tests ahead of this summer's tournament ensured players would be denied the opportunity to play if they did not pass specialist electrocardiogram tests.

It is now FA policy to monitor the health of players across each age group. In light of Fabrice Muamba collapsing while playing for Bolton against Tottenham in 2012, extra precautions and training have been drafted in.

Medical staff must now have the Advanced Trauma Medical Management In Football certificate.

The training and qualification gives medics the best possible chance to save lives on the pitch in the event of an emergency.

England have insisted that “no chances are taken”, according to The Sun, with an increase in alertness following Eriksen’s collapse at the Parken Stadium on Saturday.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen revealed that Eriksen was “gone” before being resuscitated.

“We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest,” confirmed Boesen. “When I got to him he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR.

“The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation, and we did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back. How close were we to losing him?

“I don’t know, but we got him back after one defibrillation so that’s quite fast. The examinations done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation why it happened.”