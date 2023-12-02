Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand says the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to England still causes him to wake up in the middle of the night, as the two sides were drawn together again for the second game of Group C in the Euro 2024 draw.

The Danish coach even insisted he didn't want to get into whether Raheem Sterling's fall was a penalty again, as he joked with English media that their very question about it indicated it was dubious.

Gareth Southgate's team beat Denmark 2-1 thanks to an extra-time Harry Kane spot kick, having initially gone behind. The two teams were the first pulled out for the group.

"We started with England, here we go again," Hjulmand laughed. "We haven’t forgotten what happened at Wembley but England are a great team, they have a great manager and I have great respect for English football."

Hjulmand was asked whether that Euro 2020 game brings an extra edge.

"I still wake up at night thinking about that match,” Hjulmand said. “Obviously, when you are that close, I think it is something you will always remember and will always carry with you when you are that close to a final.

“So, that one hurts. Really, really, a lot. We will now see if we can do it better in Frankfurt. Obviously, it is always there."

When it was put to him that Sterling’s fall might not have been a penalty, Hjulmand responded: “You said it!”

The Danish coach was otherwise hugely respectful of English football, saying he had been over to research the country’s infrastructure.

The head coaches of England, Gareth Southgate, right, and Denmark, Kasper Hjulmand (AP)

He added: “I remember visiting St George’s Park five or six years ago and I studied the number of young players and I said that inside the next 10 years, England will win something, They were close last time as they have great talent, a great team, great manager and then the two other teams.

“We have just played Slovenia twice. We play them in the first match in Stuttgart and I think Serbia and ourselves are very tight. They have a solid combination of physical strength and talent so, that will be the last one for us in Munich but I am focused on the first one. That is crucial.”