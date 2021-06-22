When is England’s Euro 2020 last 16 match?

England have finished top in Group D at Euro 2020 after beating Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley.

The Three Lions have booked their place in the round of 16 after Raheem Sterling’s strike - his second of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s will now play the team that finishes second in Group F at Wembley at 5pm BST on Tuesday 29 June.

All four teams in Group F could still finish runners-up with Germany currently holding that position after their win over Portugal on Saturday.

World champions France top the group with four points from two games, after being held by Hungary in Budapest.

Germany are second with three with Portugal also on three but third via their inferior head-to-head record thanks to their recent humbling at the hands of Die Mannschaft.

Hungary, despite being bottom with one point, could still rise up to second if they beat Germany and France beat Portugal.

Should both of the final group games go to form - Germany beat Hungary and France beat Portugal - then it will be the Germans who finish second and play England in the last 16.

A Portugal win over France could see them win the group or finish second, while a Hungarian victory over Germany coupled with a draw in the other game could see them finish third due to the Selecao’s superior head-to-head after winning 3-0 earlier in the tournament in Budapest.

If France beat Portugal they will win the group, but should they slip up they could finish second leaving them as England’s next opponents.