Who will England play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponents

England are into the knockout rounds of Euro 2020 after finishing top of Group D with a 1-0 victory over Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions bounced back after only drawing with Scotland on Friday night.

Raheem Sterling’s second goal of the tournament was enough for two wins from three games for Gareth Southgate’s side.

And now attention turns to the last 16, with several options available to the Three Lions.

England will now play the team that finishes second in Group F at Wembley at 5pm on Tuesday 29 June.

All four teams in Group F could still finish runners-up with Germany currently holding that position after their win over Portugal on Saturday.

World champions France top the group with four points from two games. Germany are second with three with Portugal also on three but third via head-to-head record. Hungary are bottom with one point.

Should both of the final group games go to form - Germany beat Hungary and France beat Portugal - then it will be the Germans who finish second and play England in the last 16.

A Portugal win over France could see them win the group or finish second, while a Hungarian victory over Germany coupled with a draw in the other game could see them finish third due to the Selecao’s superior head-to-head after winning 3-0 earlier in the tournament in Budapest.

If France beat Portugal they will win the group, but should they slip up they could finish second leaving them as England’s next opponents.