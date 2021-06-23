✕ Close Watch live as Gareth Southgate gives press conference after England win Euro 2020 group

Portugal face off against France in the conclusion to Group F at Euro 2020 with all four teams still fighting for qualification or to win the group.

The Selecao picked up a win over Hungary with a flurry of late goals in Budapest, including a Cristiano Ronaldo double, but Fernando Santos’ side were thoroughly outplayed in defeat to Germany last time out.

France meanwhile were held by Hungary but know they can win the group with victory here. England will keep a close eye on results here, with the runner-up from the group primed to face the Three Lions at Wembley next Tuesday.

Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps has spoken about his faith in Karim Benzema, with the Real Madrid striker yet to get off the mark since returning from international exile: “Strikers live and feed off goals. Karim is carrying a heavy burden despite his experience. He has a responsibility, the same as Giroud three years ago at the World Cup. The most important thing is that I have every faith in him and so, too, does the entire squad. There are times when strikers don’t score goals. They are judged on whether they score or not.”

