Portugal vs France LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
France are looking to secure top spot with a victory, while Portugal must ensure they avoid a heavy defeat to progress to the last 16
Portugal face off against France in the conclusion to Group F at Euro 2020 with all four teams still fighting for qualification or to win the group.
The Selecao picked up a win over Hungary with a flurry of late goals in Budapest, including a Cristiano Ronaldo double, but Fernando Santos’ side were thoroughly outplayed in defeat to Germany last time out.
France meanwhile were held by Hungary but know they can win the group with victory here. England will keep a close eye on results here, with the runner-up from the group primed to face the Three Lions at Wembley next Tuesday.
Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps has spoken about his faith in Karim Benzema, with the Real Madrid striker yet to get off the mark since returning from international exile: “Strikers live and feed off goals. Karim is carrying a heavy burden despite his experience. He has a responsibility, the same as Giroud three years ago at the World Cup. The most important thing is that I have every faith in him and so, too, does the entire squad. There are times when strikers don’t score goals. They are judged on whether they score or not.”
Follow all the build-up, action, analysis and reaction across the final games in Group F, including what is happening in Germany vs Hungary - plus the conclusion of Slovakia vs Spain in the earlier kick-off:
Euro 2020: Spain 3-0 Slovakia
60 mins: Spain look for a fourth but Koke’s delivery is headed clear.
Haraslin looks to counter but is fouled by Alba.
GOAL Spain 3-0 Slovakia (Sarabia) ⚽️
56 mins: Game, set, match in Seville.
A flowing passing move finds Alba who crosses for Sarabia, and the PSG winger caresses the ball into the net off the post.
A lovely, lovely goal for La Roja.
Euro 2020: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
53 mins: Pedri has been brilliant today, and the Barca midfielder skips away from several challenges before being fouled by Kucka.
The Slovakian midfielder is desperately trying to get into the referee’s book it seems.
Euro 2020: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
49 mins: Slovakia are showing more attacking intent in this second half, although it wasn’t hard to beat their first half performance.
Hubocan has played a couple of excellent diagonal passes that he certainly did not do in the opening 45.
Euro 2020: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
46 mins: Since his debut for the national side in October 2019, Gerard Moreno has been directly involved in 10 goals for Spain (five goals, five assists) - more than any other player for them in this time.
He got the assist as his cross was headed home by Laporte. Will Moreno get any more in the second period?
Sweden lead Group E as it stands - and we are up and running in Seville.
Lobotka and Duris are on for Hromada and Duda.
Half time: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
As it stands, Spain will qualify in second from Group E.
Despite a Morata missed penalty, La Roja lead through a Dubravka own goal and a Laporte header in added time.
Half time: Spain 2-0 Slovakia
Spain are 45 minutes away from securing progression to the last-16, and it has come courtesy of Newcastle United’s goalkeeper.
Dubravka excellently saved a Morata penalty before literally smacking the ball into his own net after Sarabia had struck the bar.
Late in the first half, Laporte’s header doubled Spain’s tally after Dubravka was caught out by Moreno.
It’s been a dismal showing from Slovakia, with the likes of Hamsik, Mak and Duda all anonymous amidst Dubravka’s horror show.
GOAL Spain 2-0 Slovakia (Laporte) ⚽️
45+3 mins: It goes from horrendous to somehow worse for Dubravka, the Slovakian goalkeeper.
Moreno somehow gets to a clipped pass ahead of the onrushing goalkeeper, and the Villarreal striker crosses where Laporte can loop a header back across Dubravka and into the back of the net.
Two easy goals for La Roja.
Euro 2020: Spain 1-0 Slovakia
45 mins: Spain are dictating the play now with their rhythmic passing, although - like their previous two matches - they lack a cutting edge.
Koke has a pop from distance and it sails wide.
Euro 2020: Spain 1-0 Slovakia
42 mins: Sergio Busquets brings down two players with one sliding tackle, showing his efficiency even when fouling the opposition.
Spain are trying to hold the ball and when Slovakia come forward and press them, Enrique’s side just tear through them.
Alba tried to find Morata in the box but it is intercepted and then the left back fouls Duda.
