Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse are among those expected to miss out on a place in England’s final 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship.

Mason Greenwood has meanwhile withdrawn from the provisional 33-man selection, which will be cut down by a further six players at 5pm today.

Lingard and Ward-Prowse, two favourites of manager Gareth Southgate, are surprisingly set to be among those cut.

Ward-Prowse has worked under Southgate since his time in charge of the Under-21s and played every minute of Southampton's Premier League campaigns for the past two seasons.

Lingard, who started regularly at the 2018 World Cup, returned to the international fold after a spell of fine form on loan at West Ham but does not appear to have done enough to hold onto his place.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those waiting to learn their fate, with the Liverpool right-back facing stiff competition for a spot from Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

The uncapped trio of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White are also sweating on their places having joined up with the senior set-up for the first time this week.

Greenwood's withdrawal in order to recover from a pre-existing injury may be beneficial for Ollie Watkins, who has won just one cap but could sneak into Gareth Southgate's final selection.

Southgate will explain the reasoning behind his decisions in a press conference at 6.00pm, when the England manager will also preview the first pre-tournament friendly against Austria on Wednesday night.