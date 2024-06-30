Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England are in the midst of their Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Slovakia and there’s a big job on to ensure they secure a victory - but should they do so, they already know at least one change will be required for their next encounter.

Gareth Southgate has rotated a few players so far during the tournament but that has mostly been restricted to midfield; should England beat Slovakia and progress, though, there will need to be an alteration in defence.

Marc Guehi was booked just a couple of minutes after kick-off and, having already seen a yellow card shown his way during the group stage, he’ll now serve a one-match ban which will be effective from the quarter-final.

Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez are the alternatives to come in for Guehi, who has been alongside John Stones for Gareth Southgate’s team.

Possible further disciplinary headaches arose with early bookings for midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham, as the Three Lions fell on the wrong side of referee Umut Meler.

Of more importance, though, was the fact Slovakia took the lead midway through the first half - a comeback is required if England are to stay alive in the tournament after reaching the final three year ago.

Yellow cards are wiped out at the end of the quarter-final stage, but should the aforementioned duo in the centre of the park or any other previously booked player get another yellow in the last-eight match, they would still be suspended for the semis - should England get that far, of course.

Suspensions do not roll over into other competitions if England go out, unless they are awarded for separate issues to match-specific cards.