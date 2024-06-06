James Maddison has been cut from England’s final squad ( Getty Images )

James Maddison has left the England camp after being told by Gareth Southgate that he will not be part of the final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Maddison was included in the 33-player training group selected for the two warm-up friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who England beat 3-0 on Monday, and Iceland at Wembley this Friday night. But he played only a late cameo against Bosnia and has now been told that he has not made the final list.

Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah are also set to miss out on the squad, according to reports. The pair were surprise inclusions in the 33 and were not given minutes against Bosnia to fight for their place. Brenford striker Ivan Toney is also thought to be at risk, as is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

England have to submit their 26-player squad to Uefa by 11pm on Friday, barely an hour after the full-time whistle blows on the friendly with Iceland. The selection will be officially announced by the Football Assocation the following day. Follow all the latest news and developments from the England camp ahead of Euro 2024 below.