England have confirmed where they will play their home Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures, including a first-ever trip to Newcastle’s St James’ Park for the visit of France in May.

The Lionesses were drawn in a tough qualifying group ahead of the defence of their European crown, with Sarina Wiegman’s side set to play France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland - a group that includes three of the world’s top five teams.

Only the top two nations will qualify automatically for the finals in Switzerland and England will return to Wembley, the scene of their Euros triumph, when they face World Cup semi-finalists Sweden on Friday 5 April.

That will be followed by a return to the north east as the Lionesses face France at St James’ Park on Friday 31 May, a few days before the England men’s team host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday 3 June.

England will then travel to France before hosting the Republic of Ireland on Friday 12 July at Norwich’s Carrow Road, where the Lionesses last played during the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in 2022.

The European champions will finish their campaign away at Sweden on Tuesday 16 July, with a first meeting with the Republic of Ireland in almost 40 years set for Tuesday 9 April in Dublin.

“Wembley holds such special memories and I am delighted we can begin our Euro qualifiers in our home against Sweden,” Wiegman said. “In all, it’s going to be an exciting qualification campaign against three top opponents.

Newcastle Women have played in front of 20,000 fans at St James’ Park (Getty Images)

“I’m sure the fans are looking forward to the games and it’s really nice that we’re playing our three home games in really special venues in different parts of England.

“Wherever we play in the country we have such fantastic support and I’m sure these games in London, Newcastle and Norwich will be no different. We will need to show up and perform but there’s no doubt the fans can help us.”

The top two sides from each League A group will automatically qualify for Euro 2025, with the remaining seven places at the tournament determined via a play-off round contested by the best-ranked sides who have not automatically qualified.

England Euro 2025 qualifying fixtures