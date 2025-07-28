Poll of the day: Should England’s Euro 2025 win be marked with a bank holiday?
The Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain in the Euro 2025 final has sparked nationwide celebrations – and renewed calls for a bank holiday to mark the historic win.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made a surprise appearance at the stadium in Basel alongside his wife Victoria, describing the Lionesses as “history makers” after watching them defend their European title.
Their victory has been hailed not just as a footballing triumph but also as a cultural milestone in the ongoing fight for equality and recognition in sport.
Sir Keir previously backed calls for a “proper day of celebration” when England reached the Euro 2022 final, saying the team’s success should be honoured with a nationwide event to promote women’s and girls’ participation in football.
Now, many are asking whether this latest win should spark the same conversation.
The FA confirmed there will be an open-top bus parade along the Mall before the ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial. However, an official bank holiday has not been announced.
So – should the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 win be marked with a bank holiday, or are there better ways to honour their legacy?
Vote in our poll and tell us what you think in the comments below.
