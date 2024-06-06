Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It won’t be long before we officially learn Gareth Southgate‘s final Engand squad for Euro 2024.

The deadline is midnight on Friday, just hours after the warm-up match against Iceland concludes, but an official announcement is planned for 5.30pm on Thursday.

There has been fierce competition for the 26 places at the tournament, with Southgate already surprising fans by cutting Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Ben Chilwell from his plans in an initial 33-man training group.

And more players were chopped following the first warm-up match, with midfielders Curtis Jones and James Maddison sidelined.

Later it was confirmed Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire will miss out, as the England manager continued his ruthless cull of established names in favour of emerging talent.

So, let’s discuss what’s going on. I want to hear who you think should be on the plane to Germany — and who you expect to miss out. I’ll share my thoughts and theories with you in the comments.

I’m also keen to hear your views on the squad selection so far, your assessment of Southgate’s tactics, and what you make of the team during the match against Iceland.

If you have any thoughts or a question for me, submit them now, or when I join you live at 7pm on Friday 7 June for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 7pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.