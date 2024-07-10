Jump to content

England fans injured in attacks before Euro 2024 semi-final

German authorities have warned England fans to seek areas in Dortmund where there is a police presence ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 10 July 2024 18:13
A supporter is arrested before England vs Netherlands
A supporter is arrested before England vs Netherlands (REUTERS)

Five people were injured as Dutch fans attacked England supporters before tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund, UK police said.

England fans in Dortmund before tonight’s game have warned to seek areas where there is a German police presence, a statement added.

The attacks happened at bars where England fans were drinking before the match, which takes place at 9pm local time this evening.

The statement from UK police said gangs of Netherlands supporters identified as “risk” had travelled to Dortmund ahead of the game.

“It appears that there have been several instances of Dutch fans attacking England fans in bars and attempting to steal flags,” police said.

“We understand this has resulted in minor injuries to five people.”

Videos on social media showed supporters wearing orange Netherlands jerseys throwing stools and glasses outside a city bar, while England fans sheltered inside.

There are an estimated 75,000 Netherlands fans in Dortmund ahead of the match, while around 17,000 England supporters are in the German city.

The majority of supporters congregated peacefully in the hours building up to the semi-final, although riot police were called to a fan zone after reports of overcrowding.

(REUTERS)
Police officers detain a fan ahead of a semi final match between Netherlands and England
Police officers detain a fan ahead of a semi final match between Netherlands and England (AP)

More follows

