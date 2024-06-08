Every tournament squad requires an England manager to make one or two hard choices, the odd tense conversation with a loyal lieutenant to give bad news, delivering a quick bullet to the temple. But the body count this time was like something from an episode of Squid Game.

Gareth Southgate left out Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Ben Chilwell from his initial 33; he chopped Jack Grealish, James Maddison and the half-fit Harry Maguire from his final 26. Throw in others who have lost their place like Mason Mount and Eric Dier, and Southgate has culled nearly 400 caps-worth of experience since the World Cup 18 months ago.

There are 12 tournament debutants in the Euro 2024 squad, compared to only three in Qatar; the median number of caps has dropped from 23 to 12. The most common criticism of Southgate’s eight-year reign has been his faith in the same old players – loyalty to a fault – yet this squad arrived at the other extreme. Crystal Palace finished the season with an impressive seven-game unbeaten run and four of their players were parachuted in.