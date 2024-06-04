✕ Close 'I don't want to make an emotional decision': Mary Earps discusses Man United future

England travel to southern France tonight hoping to earn a vital win in their campaign to qualify for Euro 2025. The Lionesses sit third in Group A3, level on points with Sweden, who they drew to in their opening game, and above the Republic of Ireland, who they beat 2-0 in their second group match.

Last Friday, Sarina Weigman’s side lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture at St. James’ Park, when a spirited France side led by Marie Antoinette Katoto came back from behind to snatch a winner and go top of the group.

This leaves England with work to do to ensure automatic qualification. In the new format, only the top two sides from each group qualify automatically, with the third and fourth-placed teams from each ‘A’ group entering play-offs against teams from the B and C groups.

Follow all the build-up and action below.