England’s dreadful Nations League campaign has already come to an effective end, but Gareth Southgate and Co still have to go through another 90 minutes as they search to improve both form and results ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions have been relegated from Group A3 after failing to win any of their five fixtures so far, but now face Germany at Wembley in what will be their last fixture before the group phase begins in Qatar, as it stands.

Another poor defeat in midweek, this time at the hands of Italy, means it’ll be the second tier of Nations League action for England next time they take part in this still-new competition.

But the bigger concern for fans and coaching staff alike right now will be a five-game winless streak which couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is England vs Germany?

England face Germany at Wembley on Monday 26 September, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The Three Lions’ Uefa Nations League games are now broadcast on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 app and desktop platforms, using all devices including smart TVs.

What is the team news?

England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out. Jordan Pickford is not in the squad, nor is Kalvin Phillips. John Stones could return after suspension, however. There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.

Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish

GER - Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner

Odds

England 6/4

Draw 44/19

Germany 13/6

Prediction

A dismal run to end in dismal style. Germany are nowhere near their finest version either and this could be a tough watch. England 1-1 Germany.