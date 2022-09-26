Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.

While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.

It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s team won Euro 2022.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish might be hoping to stake their claim for a starting role, though even a place in the final 26 could be considered still needing to be secured for some.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is England vs Germany?

England face Germany at Wembley on Monday 26 September, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The Three Lions’ Uefa Nations League games are now broadcast on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 app and desktop platforms, using all devices including smart TVs.

What is the team news?

England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out. Jordan Pickford is not in the squad, nor is Kalvin Phillips. John Stones could return after suspension, however. There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.

Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish

GER - Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner

Odds

England 6/4

Draw 44/19

Germany 13/6

Prediction

A dismal run to end in dismal style. Germany are nowhere near their finest version either and this could be a tough watch. England 1-1 Germany.