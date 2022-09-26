Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

England vs Germany prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?

Gareth Southgate’s side have already been relegated after a disappointing campaign and defeat to Italy

Karl Matchett
Monday 26 September 2022 07:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

The Nations League takes centre stage again in the early part of this week, though England might be wishing it was already over after they were relegated following defeat to Italy.

It’s now five without a win for the Three Lions in this Nations League campaign and they’ll be into League B next time around as a result - while opponents Germany, who themselves have only won once, are hardly in great form either.

Defeat to Hungary at the weekend means it’s one win in six for Die Mannschaft, with Hansi Flick still having issues to solve before the World Cup just like Gareth Southgate.

A win for Germany could see them go second, depending on the result in the group’s other fixture

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Recommended

When is England vs Germany?

England face Germany at Wembley on Monday 26 September, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The Three Lions’ Uefa Nations League games are now broadcast on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 app and desktop platforms, using all devices including smart TVs.

What is the team news?

England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out. Jordan Pickford is not in the squad, nor is Kalvin Phillips. John Stones could return after suspension, however. There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.

Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish

GER - Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner

Odds

England 6/4

Draw 44/19

Germany 13/6

Recommended

Prediction

A dismal run to end in dismal style. Germany are nowhere near their finest version either and this could be a tough watch. England 1-1 Germany.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in