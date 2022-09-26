England vs Germany prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?
Gareth Southgate’s side have already been relegated after a disappointing campaign and defeat to Italy
The Nations League takes centre stage again in the early part of this week, though England might be wishing it was already over after they were relegated following defeat to Italy.
It’s now five without a win for the Three Lions in this Nations League campaign and they’ll be into League B next time around as a result - while opponents Germany, who themselves have only won once, are hardly in great form either.
Defeat to Hungary at the weekend means it’s one win in six for Die Mannschaft, with Hansi Flick still having issues to solve before the World Cup just like Gareth Southgate.
A win for Germany could see them go second, depending on the result in the group’s other fixture
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is England vs Germany?
England face Germany at Wembley on Monday 26 September, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.
Where can I watch it?
The Three Lions’ Uefa Nations League games are now broadcast on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 app and desktop platforms, using all devices including smart TVs.
What is the team news?
England could recall Jordan Henderson after injury but it seems unlikely given the length of time he has had out. Jordan Pickford is not in the squad, nor is Kalvin Phillips. John Stones could return after suspension, however. There’s also a decision to be made in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to come in after Nick Pope started against Italy. Gareth Southgate must decide whether to stick with a back three or revert to 4-3-3.
Germany will miss Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka again due to Covid. Antonio Rudiger was booked in the last match so is suspended, while Kai Havertz will be hoping to come into the starting line-up this time.
Predicted line-ups
ENG - Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Grealish
GER - Ter Stegen, Hofmann, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Werner
Odds
England 6/4
Draw 44/19
Germany 13/6
Prediction
A dismal run to end in dismal style. Germany are nowhere near their finest version either and this could be a tough watch. England 1-1 Germany.
