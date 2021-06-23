England will take on Germany in a mouthwatering last-16 match in the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s team secured top spot in Group D with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic on Tuesday night, while Germany’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary ensured their spot in the next round thanks to Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser to break Hungarian hearts.

The two countries have a long footballing rivalry peaking in 1966 when England met West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, and Geoff Hurst’s famous but controversial hat-trick, in which his crucial second goal was awarded despite it widely considered to have not crossed the goal-line, sealed the hosts’ one and only World Cup triumph.

That was their first competitive meeting. Their most recent saw Germany emphatically knock England out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, winning 4-1 in their round-of-16 showdown which saw another goal-line controversy when Frank Lampard’s strike was not given as a goal despite replays showing it hit the bar and clearly went in.

England’s most recent victory over Germany came in a friendly in 2016, winning 3-2 in a thrilling match having been 2-0 down, with goals from Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and a 90th-minute Eric Dier header. Their last competitive win over the Germans came in 2001 when Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing in World Cup qualifying.

England have won only two of the two nations’ seven World Cup or World Cup qualifier meetings, and only one of their four European Championship showdowns.

In total, including friendlies and minor tournaments, England have played Germany (or West Germany) 32 times, with the Germans edging the head to head 15 to 13, with four draws.